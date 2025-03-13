Jimmy Garoppolo “pumped” to be teammates with Davante Adams again

The Rams have signed wide receiver Davante Adams and re-signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in recent days, which might have some wondering if they’ve set themselves up for some awkwardness in the locker room.

Adams and Garoppolo were teammates on the Raiders in 2023 and Garoppolo wound up being benched around the midway point of the season. That played out while cameras were filming Adams for the documentary show Receiver and Adams was recorded saying he “signed off” on the move to change quarterbacks. Adams went on to call the quarterback a great guy before adding that “something had to happen in order for us to have a chance down the stretch and for me to remain a Raider.”

Adams didn’t stick with the Raiders that much longer and Garoppolo showed no sign of lingering resentment about the comments at a Wednesday press conference.

“Pumped, man,” Garoppolo said. “Haven’t seen him in a while. Talented receiver. It’ll be fun seeing him again, just getting back on the same page. I’ve seen what he can do before.”

If all goes according to plan for the Rams, Garoppolo and Adams will only be playing together during practices and that should help keep everything copacetic this time around.