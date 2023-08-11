 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

Syndication: USA TODAY
Former NFL CB Buster Skrine arrested on multiple fraud charges in Canada
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp
Jimmy Garoppolo says being featured on Netflix’s Quarterback documentary is “not for me”
San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders
Kyle Shanahan regrets 49ers “were kind of jerks” to Maxx Crosby in pre-draft process

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_big10_230810.jpg
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
nbc_pft_ericbeinemy_230810.jpg
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
nbc_pft_burrow_230810.jpg
How serious is Burrow’s injury?

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

Syndication: USA TODAY
Former NFL CB Buster Skrine arrested on multiple fraud charges in Canada
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp
Jimmy Garoppolo says being featured on Netflix’s Quarterback documentary is “not for me”
San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders
Kyle Shanahan regrets 49ers “were kind of jerks” to Maxx Crosby in pre-draft process

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_big10_230810.jpg
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
nbc_pft_ericbeinemy_230810.jpg
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
nbc_pft_burrow_230810.jpg
How serious is Burrow’s injury?

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jimmy Garoppolo says being featured on Netflix’s Quarterback documentary is “not for me”

  
Published August 10, 2023 08:27 PM

The first series of NetflixQuarterback show followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota through the 2022 season. Netflix has confirmed the show will be back for Season 2, but no quarterback has admitted being a part of it.

Trevor Lawrence, Dak Prescott, Geno Smith and Jalen Hurts are among quarterbacks who have said they turned down Season 2 of the show.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t watch Season 1 but said his brothers loved it.

He didn’t allow whether producers have approached him about being part of the show, but he made clear he wants nothing to do with it.

“They love it,” Garoppolo said of his brothers, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I think they have a different perspective of what we go through. People just think you go out there on Sunday and start slinging it around. There’s a lot that goes into it.

“But that’s not for me.”