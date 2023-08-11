Jimmy Garoppolo says being featured on Netflix’s Quarterback documentary is “not for me”

The first series of NetflixQuarterback show followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota through the 2022 season. Netflix has confirmed the show will be back for Season 2, but no quarterback has admitted being a part of it.

Trevor Lawrence, Dak Prescott, Geno Smith and Jalen Hurts are among quarterbacks who have said they turned down Season 2 of the show.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t watch Season 1 but said his brothers loved it.

He didn’t allow whether producers have approached him about being part of the show, but he made clear he wants nothing to do with it.

“They love it,” Garoppolo said of his brothers, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I think they have a different perspective of what we go through. People just think you go out there on Sunday and start slinging it around. There’s a lot that goes into it.

“But that’s not for me.”