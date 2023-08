Jimmy Graham makes Saints initial 53-man roster

Tight end Jimmy Graham will continue to turn back the clock.

Graham has made New Orleans’ initial 53-man roster, as the Saints announced their roster cuts on Tuesday.

Graham, 36, caught four passes for 44 yards with a touchdown during the 2023 preseason. He has not played a regular-season game since 2021, when he caught 14 passes for 167 yards with three TDs in 15 games for Chicago.

A Saints third-round pick in 2010, Graham last played for New Orleans in 2014.

To reduce their roster to 53 players, the Saints released linebacker Ryan Connelly, tight end J.P. Holtz, tight end Jesse James, offensive tackle Storm Norton, cornerback Bradley Roby, linebacker Jaylon Smith, linebacker Ty Summers, and running back Darrel Williams.

New Orleans waived safety Johnathan Abram, linebacker Nick Anderson, receiver Kawaan Baker, fullback Jake Bargas, receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., defensive lineman Jerron Cage, receiver Shaq Davis, defensive tackle Prince Emili, offensive lineman Mark Evans, guard Chuck Filiaga, defensive back Adrian Frye, punter Blake Gillikin, defensive tackle Jack Heflin, defensive back Anthony Johnson, offensive lineman Lewis Kidd, receiver Jontrae Kirklin, guard Tommy Kraemer, tight end Lucas Kroll, defensive end Niko Lalos, running back Ellis Merriweather, safety Smoke Monday, linebacker Anfernee Orji, defensive end Kyle Phillips, offensive lineman Alex Pihlstrom, defensive back Troy Pride, and offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton.