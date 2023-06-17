 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jimmy Johnson enters Miami Hurricanes’ Ring of Honor, still waits on Cowboys

  
Published June 17, 2023 04:20 AM
6e_GDKnhpU_m
May 22, 2023 08:52 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine Mike McCarthy’s shortcomings in recent seasons to assess how much of it ultimately falls on him versus circumstances that were out of his control.

Jimmy Johnson is getting more recognition for his great coaching career, even as he continues to wait on recognition from the Cowboys.

The University of Miami Hurricanes have announced that Johnson will be a member of their Class of 2023 Ring of Honor. It’s great recognition for Johnson, who went 52-9 as the Hurricanes’ head coach from 1984 to 1988. But it’s also another reminder that Johnson is still not in the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor.

Johnson left Miami to coach Dallas, with Jerry Jones hiring him shortly after buying the team. Johnson helped turn the Cowboys from the worst team in the league to the best, but he and Jones grew apart and Johnson ultimately left the Cowboys after winning two Super Bowls.

Even though Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, primarily for his success with the Cowboys, Jones has never put him in the Cowboys’ ring of Honor. Asked about it last year, Jones said, “I get to make that decision .”

Some day, Jones may make the decision to honor Johnson. But Miami is doing it first.