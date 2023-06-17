Jimmy Johnson enters Miami Hurricanes’ Ring of Honor, still waits on Cowboys

Jimmy Johnson is getting more recognition for his great coaching career, even as he continues to wait on recognition from the Cowboys.

The University of Miami Hurricanes have announced that Johnson will be a member of their Class of 2023 Ring of Honor. It’s great recognition for Johnson, who went 52-9 as the Hurricanes’ head coach from 1984 to 1988. But it’s also another reminder that Johnson is still not in the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor.

Johnson left Miami to coach Dallas, with Jerry Jones hiring him shortly after buying the team. Johnson helped turn the Cowboys from the worst team in the league to the best, but he and Jones grew apart and Johnson ultimately left the Cowboys after winning two Super Bowls.

Even though Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, primarily for his success with the Cowboys, Jones has never put him in the Cowboys’ ring of Honor. Asked about it last year, Jones said, “I get to make that decision .”

Some day, Jones may make the decision to honor Johnson. But Miami is doing it first.