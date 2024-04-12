Joe Alt and Brock Bowers declined invitation to attend draft

This year, 13 players will attend the draft. How many declined, you ask?

We did. Per a source with knowledge of the process, two specifically declined. Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers opted to stay with their families for draft night.

The max, per the source, was 15. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy also was invited, we’re told, but when he didn’t respond the league moved on.

Some have suggested this is just another example of the cash-flush NFL opting to pinch pennies. Apparently, there also will be a reduced remote footprint at the homes of other players.

The other point is that the league wants to be sure the players who are picked will go in round one and not linger into the second round, which means coming back (or not) for the second night.