Joe Alt visited Titans, Jets this week

One of the top offensive tackle prospects in this year’s draft spent time with a couple of teams picking in the top 10 this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Joe Alt had visits with the Titans and the Jets. Tennessee holds the seventh overall selection later this month and the Jets are set to pick at No. 10.

The Titans took Peter Skoronski in the first round last year and looked at him as both a guard and a tackle before settling on him at left guard. Tackle remains a need and Alt is a popular choice for the team in mock drafts.

The Jets signed Tyron Smith and traded for Morgan Moses last month as they work to shore up their own offensive line issues. A player like Alt might still fit in the draft, but the two veteran additions have made the need a little less urgent for a team that has made moves focused on the short term.