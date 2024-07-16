Joe Brady: Josh Allen makes plays no one else can, but we don’t need it every snap

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady made it clear this offseason that the team’s offense is going to be built around what quarterback Josh Allen does well, but that doesn’t mean they want Allen to feel like everything is on his shoulders.

During an appearance on the Centered on Buffalo podcast with former Bill Eric Wood, Brady was asked about what he’s been working on with Allen going into the 2024 season. Brady said that Allen is working on “continuing to master” the team’s offense and that part of that process has been telling him that he doesn’t have to make a highlight reel play on every snap.

“Josh is a great quarterback, but just wanting to see his thirst to get better,” Brady said. “When you show him clips that ‘Hey, you might have made an incredible play right here but you didn’t have to make an incredible play. How can we make it easier for you? You can make plays that nobody else in the world can do, but we don’t need you to do it every snap.’”

Brady said he wants Allen to make “routine plays routinely” and that Allen has worked on his communication with his receivers — many of whom are new to the team this year — to make sure they are seeing things the same way on the field. That process will continue once training camp is up and running for a Bills team that will be trying for its fifth-straight AFC East crown.