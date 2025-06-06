 Skip navigation
Reports: Michael Pittman Jr. did not suffer a serious injury

  
Published June 6, 2025 06:29 AM

It looks like the Colts avoided a double dose of bad injury news on Thursday.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had to leave practice early, but multiple reports say that he avoided a serious injury. Pittman banged knees with a teammate before exiting the field for further evaluation.

The Pittman injury came after head coach Shane Steichen announced that quarterback Anthony Richardson is out with a shoulder injury until some point in training camp.

With the Colts wrapping up their offseason program with next week’s mandatory minicamp, precaution may dictate that Pittman is off the field until the team reports to camp. It doesn’t feel like there will be the same concern about his status as there will be about Richardson in the interim weeks.