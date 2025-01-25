Joe Brady pulls out of Saints search, will remain Bills OC

The next Saints head coach will not be Joe Brady.

Brady was expected to have a second interview with the team next week, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he has pulled his name out of consideration for the job. Brady will remain the Bills offensive coordinator as a result of the decision.

Brady got promoted to his current position when Ken Dorsey was fired during the 2023 season and he’s helped the team make it to the AFC Championship Game this season by putting up the second-most points in the league. That should make plenty of people in Buffalo happy to hear that he’ll be sticking around.

The Saints have interviewed Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka over the last couple of days. Former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore are expected to interview with them in the coming days.