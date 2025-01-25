 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cowboyshc_250125.jpg
Unpacking timing of Schottenheimer hiring
nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cowboyshc_250125.jpg
Unpacking timing of Schottenheimer hiring
nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Brady pulls out of Saints search, will remain Bills OC

  
Published January 25, 2025 06:24 PM

The next Saints head coach will not be Joe Brady.

Brady was expected to have a second interview with the team next week, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he has pulled his name out of consideration for the job. Brady will remain the Bills offensive coordinator as a result of the decision.

Brady got promoted to his current position when Ken Dorsey was fired during the 2023 season and he’s helped the team make it to the AFC Championship Game this season by putting up the second-most points in the league. That should make plenty of people in Buffalo happy to hear that he’ll be sticking around.

The Saints have interviewed Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka over the last couple of days. Former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore are expected to interview with them in the coming days.