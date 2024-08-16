 Skip navigation
Joe Burrow declares himself ready for Week 1

  
Published August 15, 2024 09:57 PM

Joe Burrow played 13 snaps in the preseason opener last week, and he got work in a joint practice against the Bears on Thursday.

Burrow won’t play in Saturday night’s preseason game. Whether he works in next week’s joint practice against the Colts and/or plays in the third preseason game, the Bengals quarterback has declared himself ready for the season.

“When game one comes, I’ll be ready,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “It doesn’t matter if we have [another] one or not. Another one is going to be nice, but I’ll be ready.”

Burrow has gotten more work this offseason and training camp than he’s ever had.

His rookie offseason of 2020 was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, Burrow was rehabbing from knee surgery the previous December. He underwent an appendectomy on the first day of camp in 2022 and then strained his right calf on the second day of camp in 2023.

The touchdown drive he engineered last week was the first preseason touchdown drive of his career.

“These are the reps I haven’t had the last couple of years,” Burrow said. “The more reps you get before the season, the better you’ll be. . . . I’m happy where I’m at and moving in the right direction.”