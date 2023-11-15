Joe Burrow: I didn’t quite have my full toolbox in first Ravens game this year

When the Bengals played the Ravens earlier this season, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow was clearly still dealing with the calf injury he suffered early on in training camp.

Cincinnati got down 20-10 in the second half before Baltimore made it 27-17 early in the fourth quarter. Burrow there a touchdown to Tee Higgins with 3:28 left in the game, but the Ravens ran a successful four-minute drill and didn’t give the ball back to win.

Burrow finished that contest 27-of-41 for 222 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Reflecting on that performance on Tuesday in advance of Thursday’s matchup in Baltimore, Burrow said he “wasn’t obviously feeling my best at that point.”

“I didn’t quite have my full toolbox in there,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “I thought we did some good things in the second half. The first half we didn’t have a ton of plays. They did a good job.”

The Ravens enter Week 11 leading the AFC North at 7-3 with a defense that’s No. 1 in points allowed and No. 2 in yards allowed.

“We found some explosives in the second half [of the first matchup],” Burrow said. “That’s what we have to try to do. They do a great job of limiting those explosive plays and you have to try to find them, because they’re going to do a really good job on offense keeping the ball, running it, and scoring points.

“We’re going to have to do the same.”