Joe Burrow: I think I should be good by OTAs, but we’ll see

Joe Burrow’s 2023 season was marred by injury.

He first suffered through a calf issue that sidelined him for training camp and clearly impacted the first few weeks of the year. Then in November, he sustained a torn ligament in his wrist that took him out for the rest of the year.

In a Monday press conference, Burrow said his wrist is getting better every day, though he’s not exactly sure when he’ll be able to begin throwing again.

“We’ll have to see,” Burrow said. “I think I should be good by OTAs. But, we’ll see. Pretty early on to really tell yet.”

While Burrow’s throwing will come in time, he said he feels good about where he’ll be physically based on what he can do in the weight room now. He likely won’t be able to lift anything with his injured wrist or grip a football until “a couple months from now.”

“Lifting, legs, doing a lot of core, doing the upper body where we can — tough without being able to grab or do anything like that,” Burrow said. “But we’re modifying in ways that keeps me in good physical shape and just going to keep getting better as the wrist gets better, too.”

Burrow finished his 2023 season having completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,309 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He said watching the last month and a half of the season was tough after being used to playing and making a difference.

“You try to find ways to make a difference where you could, but obviously, it’s not the same,” Burrow said. “So, I was just focused on getting myself better every day and doing what I could for Jake ... giving him nuggets here and there. But, he’s a smart guy, he didn’t need too much.”