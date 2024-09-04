Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase on Bengals’ practice report

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase returned to practice Wednesday, the first time he’s dressed for on-field work since Aug. 27. He has been holding in as he seeks a contract extension.

Chase did individual work as a limited participant.

The Bengals list him with a rest day and not that his lack of team work was not injury related.

Chase missed a total of 20 practices since the start of training camp.

It still is unclear whether he will play Sunday.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow also was on the practice report, but he was a full participant with a right wrist injury. It’s an injury he had to start last season, but this was the first full training camp Burrow has had in his career.

The Bengals saw all 53 players practice, but defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (thumb) and offensive tackle Amarius Mims (pectoral) also were limited.