Joe Burrow learning to play piano as part of his wrist rehab

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s 2023 season ended in November with an injured wrist, and he has found a novel way to work on making that wrist healthier: Playing the piano.

Burrow says he took up piano this offseason and discovered that it is making his wrist healthier.

“I’m learning the piano right now, hopefully I can get pretty good at that by next offseason. I guess it’ll be pretty tough during the season, but it’s helped my rehab too for my wrist, so that’s something I want to get good at,” Burrow told Complex.com.

Burrow said playing the piano had long been an interest of his, but the injury was what pushed him to do something that would be fun while also forcing him to make sure he had his mobility back in his hand and wrist.

“I’ve always wanted to learn how to play, but this was an opportune time to work on my hand and wrist dexterity while also learning that. So it was kind of the perfect storm,” Burrow said.

Burrow says his main focus for 2024 is being healthy enough to play every game. Getting better at the piano is a secondary goal.