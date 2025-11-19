Joe Burrow moves up to 11-of-11 work, Joe Flacco out of practice Wednesday

Joe Burrow’s journey back to the field took another step forward at Wednesday’s Bengals practice.

Burrow took part in 11-on-11 work for the first time since being designated to return from injured reserve early last week. Burrow, who has been out since Week 2 with a toe injury, was able to do a good amount of work because Joe Flacco did not take part in practice.

“You can certainly get a lot of work in with Joe Burrow today, because Flacco’s not practicing,” Bengals head coach Taylor said, via Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Because the plan has been to get [Burrow] to 11-on-11. So it works well, to where you’re not trying to balance a guy who’s gonna practice on a Wednesday. Joe Flacco hasn’t done that. . . . So we’ll get through today. Get Joe started on 11-on-11, see how it goes.”

Flacco, who has been dealing with a right shoulder injury for several weeks, is expected to throw on Thursday. Burrow said last week that he was targeting Thanksgiving for a return to action and Taylor said any discussion about re-entering the lineup will wait until the team sees how Burrow handles the full team work.