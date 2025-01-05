 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Burrow remains in game, Bengals still up 16-7 after three quarters

  
Published January 4, 2025 10:23 PM

Quarterback Joe Burrow gave the Bengals a scare, but he did not miss a snap in Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

Chase was slow to get up after being sacked by Steelers edge rusher Nick Herbig in the third quarter and he went to the sideline medical tent after a Cade York field goal extended Cincinnati’s lead to 16-7.

ESPN reported that the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant was among those taking a look at Burrow in the blue tent he got a green light to return from all involved and he completed two passes for 23 yards before the quarter ended with the Bengals still up by nine points.

All the injury news is not good for the Bengals, though. Wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) and right tackle Cody Ford (chest) are both called questionable to return.