Joe Burrow remains in game, Bengals still up 16-7 after three quarters

Quarterback Joe Burrow gave the Bengals a scare, but he did not miss a snap in Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

Chase was slow to get up after being sacked by Steelers edge rusher Nick Herbig in the third quarter and he went to the sideline medical tent after a Cade York field goal extended Cincinnati’s lead to 16-7.

ESPN reported that the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant was among those taking a look at Burrow in the blue tent he got a green light to return from all involved and he completed two passes for 23 yards before the quarter ended with the Bengals still up by nine points.

All the injury news is not good for the Bengals, though. Wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) and right tackle Cody Ford (chest) are both called questionable to return.