Joe Burrow re-aggravated his calf injury

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s right calf injury kept him out for most of the summer, but he declared himself good to go at the start of the regular season.

Burrow has played in the first two games of the year, but his calf is still a problem. Burrow was seen using a massage gun on the calf during Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Ravens and he was limping after throwing a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Burrow said he tweaked the calf during the game. The quarterback said he would see how it feels on Monday and there will be a lot of other interested parties as the Bengals move toward a Monday night game against the Rams.

Jake Browning is the Bengals backup and Will Grier is on the practice squad.