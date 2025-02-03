 Skip navigation
Chiefs' Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick's 'choice'
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Joe Burrow sees Bengals working it out with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson

  
Published February 3, 2025 01:54 PM

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knows teammates Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson deserve big contracts. And he expects the team to get those contracts done.

Burrow said the Bengals can do what it takes to get all his teammates signed, and that the players want to stay in Cincinnati.

We can make it happen,” Burrow said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Cincinnati.com. “We can make it happen. And it just has to be right for everybody involved. I know the players want to make it work. We all want to be together. So I don’t see it not working out, but we’ll see.”

When you have players as good as Burrow, Chase, Higgins and Hendrickson, it’s not easy to fit them all under the salary cap and still fill the rest of the roster with talent. But it’s even harder to win a Super Bowl after letting players like that leave.