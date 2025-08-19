Joe Burrow: “Sure hope” WR Mitchell Tinsley makes the 53-man roster

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow played three series to open Monday night’s game against the Commanders and the final possession saw him sharing the field with a different supporting cast.

Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were on the bench, which left the wide receiver duties to players like Charlie Jones and Mitchell Tinsley. Burrow capped that drive by hitting Jones for a touchdown and Tinsley went on to catch two touchdowns from Jake Browning in a 20-second span late in the first half.

Tinsley signed with the Bengals after spending last season on the practice squad and he served as a captain on Monday night. Head coach Zac Taylor called him a “baller” for the way he has “created the opportunities for himself” this summer. Burrow was unequivocal when he was asked if Tinsley has done enough to make the 53-man roster.

“Sure hope so,” Burrow said, via a transcript from the team.

Burrow called the time without Chase and Higgins “really valuable” because of the way injuries and other issues force teams to adapt during the season. If he gets his way, Tinsley will be one of the players waiting for a call in those situations.