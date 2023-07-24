 Skip navigation
Italy edges U.S. women's water polo team at worlds, ends five-peat bid
Italy edges U.S. women’s water polo team at worlds, ends five-peat bid
Kyle Kirkwood - Hy-Vee Homefront 250 Presented by Instacart - By_ Joe Skibinski_Large Image Without Watermark_m87638.jpg
An eventful weekend for Kyle Kirkwood, who addresses Newgarden take: 'I really don't care'
MX Washougal 2023 250 land rush in front of sign.jpg
Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 25 at Washougal
  • Dan Beaver
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_pl_summerseries_howeintv_230723.jpg
Howe reflects on Newcastle's 3-3 draw with Villa
nbc_pl_summerseries_emeryintv_230723.jpg
Emery 'very happy' with 3-3 draw against Newcastle
nbc_pl_summerseries_barnesintv_230723.jpg
Barnes reflects on Newcastle debut against Villa

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
nbc_pl_summerseries_howeintv_230723.jpg
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Villa
nbc_pl_summerseries_emeryintv_230723.jpg
Emery ‘very happy’ with 3-3 draw against Newcastle
nbc_pl_summerseries_barnesintv_230723.jpg
Barnes reflects on Newcastle debut against Villa

Joe Burrow switches to the new quarterback-specific helmet from Vicis

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 24, 2023 05:52 AM

He didn’t have it for offseason workouts, as the attached photo illustrates. He does have it for training camp.

Via SI.com, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has switched to the new position-specific helmet from Vicis.

The helmet is designed to reduce concussions suffered when quarterbacks land on the ground and strike the backs of their helmets against the turf. That motion potentially caused multiple concussions last year for the likes of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who had two concussions as a rookie in 2023, also will be wearing the new helmet.

Burrow has no official history of concussions at the college or pro level. Last year, however, he acknowledged that he has had head injuries.

“Yeah, it’s definitely happened,” Burrow said in October 2022. “For sure. Stuff like that happens all the time.”

And while he never has had issues the day after a game, he has had symptoms on game day — symptoms he apparently kept to himself.

“It’s more of a fuzzy recollection,” Burrow added in October. “You don’t remember the individual plays, but you remember what happened in the game.”

Burrow accepts those risks.

“That’s part of the game, I think,” Burrow said. “Part of what we signed up for. You’re gonna have head injuries, you’re gonna tear your ACL, you’re gonna break your arm. That’s the game that we play. That’s the life that we live. And we get paid handsomely for it.”

Still, Burrow apparently realizes that, if there’s a way to reduce the consequences of what he has signed up for, he’ll sign up for that, too.