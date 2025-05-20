Joe Burrow: Trey Hendrickson deserves to get paid what the market is

Early in the offseason, Joe Burrow made it clear that he wanted to see the Bengals reward Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Mike Gesicki, and Trey Hendrickson with new contracts.

Cincinnati has checked the box on three of the four players on the quarterback’s wish list. But Hendrickson remains displeased with the deal that is set to pay him $15.8 million in base salary in 2025, saying last week that he will not play on his current contract.

In his Tuesday press conference, Burrow once again backed Hendrickson.

“Yeah, we’ll see what happens with that,” Burrow said. “You guys all know how I feel about Trey. He’s a great player. I love Trey as a guy. He goes out and plays well every single Sunday. He’s very productive. He’s a guy that deserves to get paid and get paid what he wants and what the market is. So, like I said, we’ll see what happens with that. But, I love Trey and hope he’s with us.

“I think he’s doing what he thinks is best for his career and I support him in that,” Burrow later added. “Trey’s a smart guy. Just like anybody, I’m sure there’s things that he’d like to have back. But he’s very well thought out in his process and what he’s trying to do. And so, if he thinks that’s the way to go, then that’s the way to go.”

Hendrickson caused a stir when he showed up at the Bengals Phase II workout last week in street clothes and spoke to the media for about 25 minutes. Burrow said he’s been in contact with the defensive end “here and there” in the past few months.

“Early in the offseason quite a bit, lately not quite as much,” Burrow said. “He was here last week, obviously, as you guys know. That was an exciting day. And it was great to see him. He came in, brought good energy, was happy to see everybody. Like I said, I love Trey, I love seeing Trey. He’s one of the most unique people I’ve ever been around or met, and I love that about him. And I think that’s what makes him a great player. So, he brings a unique energy that I’m always excited to see.”