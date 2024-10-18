Joe Burrow was experiencing shin soreness, is fine for Week 7

The Bengals added a shin injury to Joe Burrow’s listing on their practice report, though Burrow has still been a full participant.

Via Ben Baby of ESPN, Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday that Burrow was only experiencing shin soreness and it isn’t anything major.

Burrow has been on the injury report throughout the season with the right wrist issue that prematurely ended his 2023, listed as a full participant.

In six games this season, Burrow has completed 71.6 percent of his passes for 1,578 yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Bengals have one player with an injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Browns. Defensive back D.J. Ivey, who’s returning from the physically unable to perform list, is questionable with a knee issue. He has been a full participant in practice all week.

Cornerback DJ Turner (ankle) and defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (thumb) have no status and are set to play.