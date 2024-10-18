 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Joe Burrow was experiencing shin soreness, is fine for Week 7

  
Published October 18, 2024 03:35 PM

The Bengals added a shin injury to Joe Burrow’s listing on their practice report, though Burrow has still been a full participant.

Via Ben Baby of ESPN, Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday that Burrow was only experiencing shin soreness and it isn’t anything major.

Burrow has been on the injury report throughout the season with the right wrist issue that prematurely ended his 2023, listed as a full participant.

In six games this season, Burrow has completed 71.6 percent of his passes for 1,578 yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Bengals have one player with an injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Browns. Defensive back D.J. Ivey, who’s returning from the physically unable to perform list, is questionable with a knee issue. He has been a full participant in practice all week.

Cornerback DJ Turner (ankle) and defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (thumb) have no status and are set to play.