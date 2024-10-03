Joe Burrow: We need to beat the Ravens, I have to play damn near perfect

The Bengals dug themselves a big hole with the way they started the season, and quarterback Joe Burrow says that makes Sunday’s home game against the Ravens a must-win.

Burrow says the 1-3 Bengals need to beat the 2-2 Ravens and that he has to play a nearly perfect game to make it happen.

“You’ve got to be aggressive out of the gate. You can’t let the game come to you because your possessions are going to be so limited. I’m going to have to play damn near perfect. That’s how I’m preparing, so it’s an exciting opportunity,” Burrow said. “It’s a big game, it’s a big game. We know what our record is. We know the opportunities we have going forward, but it’s our first divisional opponent. We’re 1–3, we need to get this one. It’s a big game for the Bengals.”

Burrow said the Bengals’ offense is playing well right now and needs to continue that.

“We’re confident in our group. We’re rolling on offense,” Burrow said. “We’re going to continue to chase perfection, try to score on every drive.”

If the Bengals do win on Sunday, they’re right in the thick of the AFC North race. Falling to 1-4 and losing a home game to a division rival would be a major blow to their playoff hopes, and Burrow says he’s going to do everything in his power not to let that happen.