nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Joe Burrow will be listed as questionable for Sunday

  
Published November 21, 2025 12:43 PM

Quarterback Joe Burrow’s status for Sunday’s game against the Patriots won’t be determined on Friday.

Burrow will be listed as questionable to face New England after taking part in practice all of this week. Burrow was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday before splitting reps with Joe Flacco during Friday’s practice.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Burrow has done all he can to show he’s ready to return from the toe injury that’s kept him out since Week 2 and that he will take as much time as possible before making a decision. The Bengals will need to activate Burrow from injured reserve by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday in order for him to play against the Patriots.

The Bengals will play the Ravens on Thursday in Week 13, so the quick turnaround will be another consideration for the team as they mull whether to bring Burrow back for Sunday’s game.

Taylor also said that tight end Mike Gesicki (pectoral) will be listed as questionable while defensive end Trey Hendrickson (hip) is out and running back Samaje Perine (ankle) will be listed as doubtful.