Joe Burrow’s foundation removes board member over Charlie Kirk remarks

  
Published September 13, 2025 04:09 PM

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s charitable foundation has removed a member of its board of directors.

Via Ryan Gajewski of the Hollywood Reporter, the action came in response to comments the board member made following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Hamilton County municipal court Judge Ted Berry posted comments on Facebook.

“The Joe Burrow Foundation was founded on the belief that everyone has the responsibility to do good,” the group announced in a statement on Twitter. “We have terminated an advisory board member that made inappropriate remarks in light of recent events and they are no longer associated with the Foundation. Their comments do not reflect our values or our mission. We are committed to accountability and respect for all.”

Said Berry, in a statement to the Cincinnati Enquirer: “I regret if I caused division. That was not my intent. And I hope there can be peace.”

There have been separate calls for Berry to resign his position on the bench, which he has held since 2005. He has previously said he will retire when his current term ends, in January 2026.