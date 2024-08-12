Joe Douglas: We have informed Haason Reddick that we will not trade him

Reports emerged on Monday afternoon that Haason Reddick had requested a trade from the Jets.

New York has no intention of granting it.

“We have informed Haason that we will not trade him, that he is expected to be here with his teammates, and that he will continue to be fined per the CBA if he does not report,” G.M. Got Douglas said in a statement released by the team. “Since the trade discussions back in March, we have been clear, direct, and consistent with our position. Our focus will remain on the guys we have here as we prepare for the regular season.”

Reddick, 29, has been seeking a new contract since the spring, which is part of why the Eagles elected to trade him. New York sent a 2026 conditional third-round pick to Philadelphia to complete the deal. Reddick is set to make a non-guaranteed $14.25 million in 2024.

While Reddick passed his physical with the Jets in late March, he has not done anything else for the club. He did not attend the voluntary offseason program then skipped mandatory minicamp. New York placed him on the reserve/did not report list when he did not show for training camp.

Reddick has 58.0 career sacks. He registered 11.0 with 13 tackles for loss and 23 QB hits for the Eagles last year.