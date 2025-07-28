 Skip navigation
Joe Flacco on Kenny Pickett injury: Don’t want to see something like that

  
Published July 28, 2025 01:39 PM

The Browns’ quarterback competition took a turn this weekend when Kenny Pickett injured his hamstring in practice.

Pickett is competing with Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders for the job and his absence could boost Flacco’s chances of winning the job if the Browns favor an experienced option over a rookie. It remains to be seen if that’s the case, but Flacco isn’t looking at any upside to Pickett’s ailment.

“I think, listen, I think there’s worse timing,” Flacco said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “But at any point when you’ve been working so hard, you don’t want to see something like that.”

Flacco said he doesn’t know how his reps will be impacted, but noted that there will be more reps available and “we’ll see over the next week how they kind of want to treat it” in terms of who will see the biggest change in practice time.