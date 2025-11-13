 Skip navigation
Joe Flacco (right shoulder) returns to practice on limited basis

  
Published November 13, 2025 05:11 PM

With Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow surprisingly returning to practice this week after suffering a serious toe injury in Week 2, it’s been easy to overlook the fact that current starter Joe Flacco is still injured.

Flacco suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder in the Week 8 loss to the Jets. He played in the Week 9 loss to the Bears, throwing for 470 yards on 47 passes.

After the bye week, Flacco is still banged up. He didn’t practice on Wednesday. Thursday, he participated on a limited basis.

If Flacco can’t play, it would be Jake Browning against the Steelers on Sunday.

The Bengals players not practicing on Thursday included defensive end Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis). He missed the Week 9 game, with a “hip” designation.

Despite being 3-6, the Bengals have a chance to pull an inside straight to an AFC North title. They’ve beaten the 5-4 Steelers, and the Bengals still have two games against the Ravens — beginning two weeks from tonight as the capper to Thanksgiving.