Joe Flacco’s deal includes $4 million in incentives, half of which comes winning the Super Bowl

The Browns have finally signed starting quarterback Joe Flacco to the active roster. And the prorated one-year contract isn’t just for the veteran minimum salary.

Flacco has incentives. More than $4 million in incentives.

Via ESPN.com, the deal includes up to $4.05 million that Flacco can earn between now and the time the confetti falls in Las Vegas.

The formula goes like this: $75,000 for each regular-season win; $250,000 for a wild-card win, $500,000 for a divisional-round win, $1 million for an AFC Championship, and $2 million for a Super Bowl victory.

Nearly 75 percent of the money requires making it to the Super Bowl. Half of the money comes from winning it.

On one hand, it’s a fair deal for Flacco, who was unemployed until November 20. On the other hand, winning a Super Bowl will mean a lot more than $4 million to the Browns.

If that happens, of course, Flacco would be in line for a reward on the back end, as a free agent who likely would not be ignored until mid-November in 2024.