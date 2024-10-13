Joe Flacco’s sixth TD of the season gives Colts 7-0 lead

With Joe Flacco at quarterback, the Colts have once again gotten off to a fast start.

Flacco tossed a 22-yard touchdown to receiver Josh Downs to give Indianapolis a 7-0 lead over Tennessee.

Running back Trey Sermon converted a third-and-1 and third-and-2 to keep the chains moving. Then Flacco found tight end Mo Alie-Cox for a 22-yard gain on third-and-10 to put the Colts at the Tennessee 22.

From there, Flacco hit an open Downs down the left side for the score.

Flacco has now thrown for six touchdowns over the last three games.