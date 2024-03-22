Joe Hortiz: Teams “are gauging my interest” in trading No. 5 pick

Coming off a 5-12 season, the Chargers have the No. 5 overall pick in next month’s draft.

New General Manager Joe Hortiz has a significant decision to make with that selection, as Los Angeles could use a player who could make an immediate impact. But as he noted on Thursday, he’s not ruling anything out when it comes to the Chargers’ first-round pick.

“We’ll see how it goes. It’s still early and the phone is not ringing yet because we’re still a month or so out,” Hortiz said, via Eric Smith of the team’s website. “But I’ve had teams ask me and are gauging my interest. Certainly, as I said before, I’m open to all options when it comes to the draft. I’m not locked into any one spot — forwards, backwards, staying right there.”

With several quarterbacks expected to be drafted in the first round, the Chargers could benefit from a team wanting to jump up to take a specific available player. Because L.A. has Justin Herbert, the club is clearly out of that market.

“It’s a great quarterback year, it really is,” Hortiz said. “You look at the guys and everyone is saying there could be six quarterbacks in the first round and that’s fair. That really is.

“It’s a unique year. It could create some opportunity for us but we’ll see how the draft unfolds.”