Joe Milton leaves in fourth quarter with bruised elbow

Cowboys backup quarterback Joe Milton injured his right elbow late in Saturday’s preseason loss to the Rams.

Milton was sandwiched by two Rams pass rushers on an incompletion with 5:50 left in the fourth quarter. He stayed in for two handoffs before leaving holding his arm.

Milton, who the Cowboys acquired in a trade from the Patriots this offseason, had an up-and-down performance. He went 17-of-29 for 143 yards with a touchdown and an interception and ran for 22 yards on five carries.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said after the game that Milton bruised his elbow and initial tests show the second-year player will be “OK.”

Will Grier replaced Milton and finished the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run.