Joe Milton: Move to tight end will never happen

  
Published April 28, 2024 08:30 AM

The Patriots doubled down on rookie quarterbacks when they took former Tennessee and Michigan signal caller Joe Milton in the sixth round on Saturday.

Drake Maye joined the Pats with the third overall pick, which anointed him as the team’s quarterback of the future, and Jacoby Brissett is on the roster as an experienced hand to bridge the gap to Maye. Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke are also on the depth chart and Milton told reporters on Saturday that he’s “just going to have to compete” for a chance to play quarterback in New England.

What Milton is not looking to do is play anything else. He said he’s only spoken to the Pats about playing quarterback and said he hadn’t heard any chatter that teams might want to look at him as a tight end.

“You are the first person I have actually heard that from, to be real with you. But, that will never happen,” Milton said, via a transcript from the team.

It’s unclear what kind of path Milton will have to playing time, but it doesn’t look like it will include a detour away from the position he’s been playing for years.