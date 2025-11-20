 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Mixon, agent take issue with report Mixon won’t play in 2025

  
Published November 20, 2025 05:31 PM

One of the NFL’s biggest mysteries became a little more mysterious on Thursday.

Texans running back Joe Mixon has spent the entire season, from the start of training camp, on the non-football injury list. He has a foot injury. No one knows what the specific injury is, how it happened, or how long it will keep him out of action.

Earlier, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Mixon is not expected to play at all in 2025.

Tha prompted a tweet from Mixon himself. “Now, I get everyone’s looking for splash news & clickbait… but I’m just curious, Ian how do you know more about me than me?” Mixon said.

Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, chimed in with an attack on the messenger: “The truth and what comes out of his mouth is mere coincidence.”

But Rapoport isn’t the only one who said it. DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com has reported the same thing.

While the Texans under G.M. Nick Caserio have generally run a Belichick-style, no-leak operation, someone has clearly been talking about Mixon’s status. Whether they’re saying something that is accurate remains to be seen.

Surely, Mixon is trying to get healthy enough to play. His placement on NFI gives the Texans the prerogative to pay none of his $7 million salary. (It’s unknown whether they’re paying him.) He’s also not earning weekly per-game roster bonuses that total, over the course of the season, $500,000.

Thursday’s reports are the first tangible item of news regarding Mixon, other than periodic (and vague) on-the-record comments made by the team. At this stage of the season, saying Mixon isn’t “expected” to play hardly equates to sliding onto the outer reaches of a thin, crackly branch.

The real questions — what’s the injury and how did it happen? — remain unanswered. If someone who claims to know Mixon’s status is talking, that’s what the reporters should be trying to get them to talk about.