Joe Mixon found not guilty of aggravated menacing

Bengals running back Joe Mixon was acquitted of aggravated menacing charges in a Cincinnati courtroom today.

Mixon, who was accused of pulling a gun during a road range incident in January, chose to be tried by a judge instead of a jury. The judge found him not guilty after a four-day trial. Mixon did not testify and his lawyers did not call any witnesses, arguing that the prosecution had not proven its case.

A woman testified that Mixon pulled a gun and threatened her during a traffic dispute the day before the Bengals’ divisional round playoff game against the Bills. Prosecutors suggested Mixon was rushing to catch the team flight to Buffalo and may have been driving erratically as a result.

If Mixon had been convicted, he could have faced up to 180 days in jail.

Mixon started 14 games last season and had 210 carries for 814 yards and seven touchdowns, plus a career-high 60 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns. He took a pay cut this offseason to stay with the Bengals.