Joe Mixon: I feel great, working on chemistry with C.J. Stroud

Running back Joe Mixon sat out most of Texans training camp with a quad injury, but he returned to practice last week and progressed to team drills in Wednesday’s practice.

That trajectory puts him on track to be ready to go for the season opener and Mixon said after Wednesday’s practice that his mind is on making sure he’s on the same page with quarterback C.J. Stroud and the rest of the offense before facing the Colts in Week One.

“Man, I feel good,” Mixon said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “Only thing is getting used to this heat. It’s hard getting used to that. But, other than that, man, getting my legs up under me and able to get that chemistry with the O-line and receivers and obviously C.J., Man, I feel great.”

Injuries are never a plus, but a veteran like Mixon was never likely to do too much during the preseason and having him at full speed for the regular season is the desired outcome regardless of the path to that point.