 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkrookierecyds_240821.jpg
Simms eyes Nabers, Thomas Jr. in rookie WR markets
nbc_csu_robinson_240821.jpg
Projecting Robinson’s role in Cardinals’ defense
nbc_csu_harrisonjr_240821.jpg
ARI will plan ‘entire offense’ around Harrison Jr.

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkrookierecyds_240821.jpg
Simms eyes Nabers, Thomas Jr. in rookie WR markets
nbc_csu_robinson_240821.jpg
Projecting Robinson’s role in Cardinals’ defense
nbc_csu_harrisonjr_240821.jpg
ARI will plan ‘entire offense’ around Harrison Jr.

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Mixon: I feel great, working on chemistry with C.J. Stroud

  
Published August 22, 2024 06:54 AM

Running back Joe Mixon sat out most of Texans training camp with a quad injury, but he returned to practice last week and progressed to team drills in Wednesday’s practice.

That trajectory puts him on track to be ready to go for the season opener and Mixon said after Wednesday’s practice that his mind is on making sure he’s on the same page with quarterback C.J. Stroud and the rest of the offense before facing the Colts in Week One.

“Man, I feel good,” Mixon said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “Only thing is getting used to this heat. It’s hard getting used to that. But, other than that, man, getting my legs up under me and able to get that chemistry with the O-line and receivers and obviously C.J., Man, I feel great.”

Injuries are never a plus, but a veteran like Mixon was never likely to do too much during the preseason and having him at full speed for the regular season is the desired outcome regardless of the path to that point.