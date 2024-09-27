 Skip navigation
Joe Mixon returns to Texans practice on Friday

  
Published September 27, 2024 01:12 PM

There is some positive news on the injury front for the Texans.

Running back Joe Mixon has returned to practice, according to multiple reporters on the scene.

Mixon has been sidelined by an ankle injury since Week 2. He rushed for 159 yards on 30 carries in Houston’s Week 1 victory.

While Tank Dell (chest) was still absent from practice, receiver Nico Collins was on the field. Collins was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant with a hamstring issue.

The Texans will release their full injury report with game statuses later on Friday.