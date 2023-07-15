Joe Mixon takes pay cut to stay with Bengals

At a time when running backs are getting squeezed financially across the league, Bengals running back Joe Mixon has agreed to take a pay cut to stay with the Bengals this season.

Mixon and the Bengals have agreed to a new deal that will pay him a base salary of just under $6 million with incentives that could earn him up to $8 million a league source tells PFT.

Although Mixon had been due more than $9 million this season, that was non-guaranteed, and Mixon decided it was better to re-work his contract now than to risk finding himself in the same place as Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott, two running backs who were released from their pricey contracts this offseason and are currently free agents.

Mixon, who will turn 27 this month, was a second-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2017. Last year he had 210 carries for 814 yards and seven touchdowns.