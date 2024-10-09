Joe Mixon, three starting offensive linemen miss practice for Texans

The Texans put wide receiver Nico Collins, who leads the league in receiving yards, on injured reserve Wednesday. They still don’t have running back Joe Mixon back to practice.

He was injured on an illegal hip drop tackle in Week 2 against the Bears and has not played since.

Mixon had 30 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown in the opener.

While Mixon remained out of practice Wednesday, his backup, Dameon Pierce, was a limited participant as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

The Texans also were missing three starting offensive linemen, with left guard Kenyon Green (knee), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle) and right tackle Tytus Howard (hamstring) sitting out the session.

Defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder), linebacker Jake Hansen (back), cornerback Kamari Lassiter (shoulder), safety Jimmie Ward (groin) and wide receiver Robert Woods (foot) also did not practice.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs (rest) and linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (hip) were limited.