Joe Schoen: Open to anything at No. 3, we know we’ll get a good player

A Week 17 win over the Colts cost the Giants the first overall pick in this year’s draft and the chance to have total control over what prospect they add to the roster.

That could cost them a shot at one of the top two quarterbacks — generally believed to be Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders — in a year when they really need to find an answer at the position. It could also mean that they miss out on cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter or edge rusher Abdul Carter, but Schoen said from the Senior Bowl on Tuesday that he’s confident any player they get at No. 3 will make them a better team.

“We’re going to be open to anything,” Schoen said, via the team’s website. “We’re in a good position sitting at three with the players that are available. By process of elimination, we know we’re going to get a good player. Regardless of what happens the next couple of months, we know there’s going to be a really good player there.”

The pre-draft process is just getting started and free agency will happen first, so there’s a lot that will unfold before the Giants have to make any decisions at the top of the draft. The quality of all those decisions will determine if Schoen makes it past a fourth season with the team.