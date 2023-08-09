Joe Schoen says Giants won’t schedule visit with Anthony Barr

Linebacker Anthony Barr’s search for a new team has taken a lot of twists and turns over the last couple of days.

A report on Tuesday morning indicated that Barr was expected to sign with the Saints, but he left his visit with the team without a deal. That was followed by a report that he was working to schedule a visit with the Giants, but that won’t be happening either.

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said on Wednesday morning, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com, that the team will not be visiting with Barr at this time. Schoen said he wants to have a longer look at younger linebackers Darrian Beavers and Micah McFadden as they vie for playing time with Bobby Okereke in the team’s linebacking corps.

It’s not clear where that leaves Barr, who is heading into his 10th season after playing eight years in Minnesota and one year in Dallas.