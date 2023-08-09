Report: Anthony Barr scheduling visit with Giants

Despite reports that a deal was imminent, linebacker Anthony Barr left New Orleans without signing with the Saints on Tuesday.

His departure came with word that he was working to set up more visits with other clubs. The Giants are reportedly one of those clubs.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that Barr is working to schedule a visit with the NFC East team. Anderson adds that Barr passed his physical with the Saints.

The Giants currently have Bobby Okereke on track for one off-ball linebacker spot. Darrian Beavers, Micah McFadden, Carter Coughlin, and Cam Brown are options to play alongside him, so the Giants may see value in adding a player with Barr’s experience to the mix of options.

