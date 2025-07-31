Joe Schoen: Some free agents asked us to promise to pass on first-round QB

The Giants signed a pair of veteran free agent quarterbacks early in free agency, but their pursuit of some players other than Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston came to an early end.

During an appearance on WFAN, via AwfulAnnouncing.com, General Manager Joe Schoen was asked if Wilson inquired about the team’s draft plans before agreeing to sign with the team. Schoen said the topic came up with Wilson and others, including some quarterbacks who told the Giants not to bother pursuing them if they wouldn’t promise not to pick a quarterback in the first round.

“It’s one of those deals,” Schoen said. “We would not guarantee anybody that we wouldn’t draft a quarterback. There were a couple of people at that position in free agency that said ‘Hey, if you don’t promise us you won’t take a quarterback in the first round then don’t even [talk to us].”

One of the hosts interjected to ask if Schoen meant Aaron Rodgers. Schoen said no multiple times before saying they “shot everybody straight” because they had not made any firm plans about the draft when free agency got underway. Sam Darnold and Justin Fields were the other top quarterbacks to hit free agency in March.

The Giants wound up drafting edge rusher Abdul Carter with the third overall pick and then traded back into the first round to take quarterback Jaxson Dart.

