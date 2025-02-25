Joe Schoen: We will look under every rock to address the quarterback position

The Giants don’t need just a quarterback. They need multiple quarterbacks.

Tommy DeVito is the only quarterback on their roster.

So, on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager Joe Schoen made it sound as if the Giants will end up with both a veteran — either through a trade or free agency — and a rookie from the draft.

“Where we are, Tommy DeVito is our only quarterback on the roster,” Schoen said. “You may evaluate both of those. Both [a veteran and a rookie] may be options. Again, we don’t know what’s going to happen in the draft. We don’t know who’s going to be there. When we get around these kids, they may or may not be fits for us. We’re going to have to address the position somewhere. Even if you get a young quarterback, you’d like to have a vet in the room with them to show them the ropes and how to be a pro. We’re looking at all different avenues. It’s, ‘Hey, is this guy going to be really good for a young quarterback or is this guy a starter?’ Or, ‘Can we get a guy in the draft?’ Or if we do, ‘Should we have a guy who’s more of a guy that can develop and show a guy how to be a pro?’ We’re going to look at vets. We’re going to look at the draft. We’re going to look at trade candidates. We’re going to look under every rock to find the best prospect for us going into the ’25 season.”

The Giants hold the third overall pick, but Schoen and coach Brian Daboll are under pressure to win now. The team reportedly has shown interest in Matthew Stafford, who the Rams have made known is on the trade block.

Schoen would not address whether he has talked to the Rams or Stafford’s agent about a trade.

“Yeah, you’d have to ask the Rams that,” Schoen said. “Ask the Rams and let them talk about it. He’s under contract for them, so that would be a question for the Rams.”

The reason Schoen, Daboll and the Giants are in the position they are in is because Daniel Jones, the sixth overall pick in 2019, did not pan out as planned. The team rewarded Jones with a four-year, $160 million extension in 2023, but cut him in the middle of the 2024 season.

Now, Schoen is under pressure to find a quarterback who can win now.

“I think it’s the most important position in football, and we have one [quarterback] on our roster right now,” Schoen said. “I think it’s important, wherever we address it, that the play has to be better than what it’s been. Because of injuries, we played four quarterbacks this year. We played three last year. So, it’d be nice to have one guy out there that can give you the best chance to win games and also stay healthy. Again, that is an important position, and we need better play out of that position than what we’ve had, and that will help us.”