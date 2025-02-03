Joe Thuney can earn his fifth Super Bowl ring on Sunday

If the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIX, offensive lineman Joe Thuney will join a very select group of NFL players.

Thuney already has four Super Bowl rings and would earn his fifth if the Chiefs win, and he would become just the third player in NFL history to get ring No. 5.

Hall of Fame pass rusher Charles Haley won two Super Bowl rings with the 49ers and three with the Cowboys, and Tom Brady won six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers.

Thuney won two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and has won two with the Chiefs, so a win on Sunday puts him in Haley and Brady’s company. Thuney did not play in last year’s Super Bowl after he was injured in the playoffs, so he wouldn’t join Haley and Brady as the only players to play in and win five or more Super Bowls, but he was an important part of last year’s team getting to the Super Bowl, and he has earned his four rings.

And if Thuney earns a fifth, he also earns a piece of NFL history that only two other players have.