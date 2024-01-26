Joe Thuney out, Isiah Pacheco questionable for AFC Championship Game

Left guard Joe Thuney won’t be in the lineup for the Chiefs on Sunday.

Thuney has been ruled out due to the pectoral injury he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Bills. Thuney did not practice at all this week and he will have a couple of weeks to continue healing if the Chiefs advance to the Super Bowl.

Running back Isiah Pacheco practiced for the first time this week on Friday and he was limited due to ankle and toe injuries. Pacheco is listed as questionable, but he vowed to play earlier this week.

Safety Mike Edwards (concussion), linebacker Willie Gay (neck), and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip) are also listed as questionable. Edwards practiced fully on Friday, Toney was limited, and Gay was out after a pair of limited practices earlier this week.

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep) has been ruled out along with Thuney while wide receiver Skyy Moore (knee) and offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (quad) won’t be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game.