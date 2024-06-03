 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lawrencev2_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 11, Trevor Lawrence
nbc_csu_kirkv2_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 12, Kirk Cousins
nbc_simms_jordanlove_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 13, Jordan Love

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lawrencev2_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 11, Trevor Lawrence
nbc_csu_kirkv2_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 12, Kirk Cousins
nbc_simms_jordanlove_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 13, Jordan Love

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joel Bitonio hopes to “bounce back physically” after several 2023 injuries

  
Published June 3, 2024 03:10 PM

Browns left guard Joel Bitonio had not missed a game since 2016 before a knee injury early last season forced him to have arthroscopic surgery.

Bitonio only missed one game while recovering, but he later picked up back and ankle injuries that kept him from finishing out the year at anything close to 100 percent. After the team’s playoff loss to the Texans, Bitonio said it was a “very frustrating” year as a result.

The tune was more positive on Monday. Bitonio said that time off has been a positive for his health and that he hopes to continue to “bounce back physically” as the regular season gets closer.

“I feel really good right now,” Bitonio said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “You don’t play football for a few months, plus you get some treatments and some stuff taken care of, and the body starts to feel a lot better. So, right now, I’m in a good space physically and I’m opening up my running and conditioning and been lifting and stuff. So I feel good right now and we got a little bit of time before the season starts, so hopefully it just keeps improving.”

Bitonio is heading into his 11th season and said he has “definitely played more seasons than I have left” and will be taking it a year at a time, so a better year on the injury front will likely be necessary for his return in 2025 to be a sure thing.