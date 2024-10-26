 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joey Bosa expects to play a limited role Sunday

  
Published October 25, 2024 09:30 PM

The Chargers list edge rusher Joey Bosa as questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Saints. Bosa said he expects to play a limited role.

Bosa has played only 56 snaps in three games this season, with back and then hip issues.

Bosa said he actually developed a glute strain that affected his sciatic nerve leading up to the Week 3 game against the Steelers. The leg gave out during the game and the injury has caused “some of the worst pain” he’s ever had.

“I definitely didn’t expect it to be as bad as it has been,” Bosa said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “And then it just kept dragging and dragging. Here we’re five weeks later, or however long it’s been, so it was tough.”

Injuries have kept Bosa on the sideline and in the training room more than on the field since the start of the 2022 season. He played only 14 games combined in 2022 and 2023 and has missed the past three games this season.

In Week 1 against the Raiders, when he was healthy, Bosa had seven tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and four quarterback pressures. The Chargers haven’t seen that Bosa since.

Bosa admitted he’s been in a “dark place” since his most recent injury.

“I feel like I’ve been letting my team down missing these games,” Bosa said. “Letting everybody down. Letting coaches down. Letting the organization down. Letting myself down, and it just sucks how these years have gone, the last few years.”

A therapist and his family have helped him get through his rehab and back on the field.