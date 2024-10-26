Joey Bosa expects to play a limited role Sunday

The Chargers list edge rusher Joey Bosa as questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Saints. Bosa said he expects to play a limited role.

Bosa has played only 56 snaps in three games this season, with back and then hip issues.

Bosa said he actually developed a glute strain that affected his sciatic nerve leading up to the Week 3 game against the Steelers. The leg gave out during the game and the injury has caused “some of the worst pain” he’s ever had.

“I definitely didn’t expect it to be as bad as it has been,” Bosa said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “And then it just kept dragging and dragging. Here we’re five weeks later, or however long it’s been, so it was tough.”

Injuries have kept Bosa on the sideline and in the training room more than on the field since the start of the 2022 season. He played only 14 games combined in 2022 and 2023 and has missed the past three games this season.

In Week 1 against the Raiders, when he was healthy, Bosa had seven tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and four quarterback pressures. The Chargers haven’t seen that Bosa since.

Bosa admitted he’s been in a “dark place” since his most recent injury.

“I feel like I’ve been letting my team down missing these games,” Bosa said. “Letting everybody down. Letting coaches down. Letting the organization down. Letting myself down, and it just sucks how these years have gone, the last few years.”

A therapist and his family have helped him get through his rehab and back on the field.