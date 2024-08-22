 Skip navigation
Joey Bosa is working on the side with an athletic trainer at practice

  
Published August 22, 2024 05:48 PM

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa was back at the team’s practice, working with an athletic trainer on the side, Kris Rhim of ESPN reports.

It’s the first appearance of Bosa at practice since he left an Aug. 4 joint practice against the Rams with a hand/wrist injury. It is unknown whether that was the injury that kept him out for an extended period.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said a few weeks ago that Bosa was “working through something.”

Bosa, who is entering his ninth season, has played a full season only twice in his career. He missed 12 games in 2022 with a torn groin and eight games last season with a right foot injury.

He also has had a neck strain, a finger dislocation, a left hamstring strain, a left foot injury, three known concussions and an ankle sprain. Bosa has played 93 of a possible 133 games.

The Chargers open the season Sept. 8 against the Raiders, and Harbaugh said he expects Bosa and safety Derwin James to play.