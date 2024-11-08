Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack questionable for Chargers

The Chargers listed their top two edge rushers as questionable to play against the Titans this weekend.

Khalil Mack was out of practice all week with a groin injury while Joey Bosa was limited by a hip injury. Mack has not missed a game this season while Bosa has been out of the lineup three times.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) is expected to miss the game after being listed as doubtful, but the Chargers did not rule anyone out.

Right guard Trey Pipkins (ankle) was out of practice the last two days and is listed as questionable to play. Linebacker Denzel Perryman (toe), tight end Stone Smartt (ankle), and running back Gus Edwards (ankle) are also listed as questionable.