nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
Watson remains a 'distraction' for the Browns
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack questionable for Chargers

  
Published November 8, 2024 05:38 PM

The Chargers listed their top two edge rushers as questionable to play against the Titans this weekend.

Khalil Mack was out of practice all week with a groin injury while Joey Bosa was limited by a hip injury. Mack has not missed a game this season while Bosa has been out of the lineup three times.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) is expected to miss the game after being listed as doubtful, but the Chargers did not rule anyone out.

Right guard Trey Pipkins (ankle) was out of practice the last two days and is listed as questionable to play. Linebacker Denzel Perryman (toe), tight end Stone Smartt (ankle), and running back Gus Edwards (ankle) are also listed as questionable.